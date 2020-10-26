DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER - REVIEW OF AN EERIE TALE

By Kathy Carpenter

October 26, 2020 (San Diego) - Halloween is upon us. We are celebrating differently this year. No traditional trick or treating and no Halloween parties, at least large gatherings. On the plus side, either since people still have more time on their hands or because we need to celebrate, people are decorating their houses outdoors more. Plenty of daytime ghouls to see or lit-up nighttime spooks.

One thing we still have is scary movies or in this case, a Zoom play. Why not stay home and cuddle up with someone you love on Halloween and watch Trinity Theatre's Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker? In days of yore we used to have stories on the radio, remember? This show reminded me of one of those old programs. I'm not that old, but my family used to catch them on Sunday nights on the way home from Vegas, since no other stations would come in. I loved listening to those old shows, mostly because they are about storytelling and sound effects, the same with Jonathan Harker.

In Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker, Harker is reading from his journals, a year after his incredible adventure to deliver deeds to the mysterious Count Dracula. Harker gets creepy vibes from the townsfolk before even arriving. Then Dracula basically holds him prisoner. Harker witnesses horrific encounters of his own, but it's not until he arrives back home that he realizes his suspicions are confirmed.

Erica Kahn directs this diabolical reading, which I imagine is not an easy chore via Zoom. It's a two man show; Samuel Calto, who plays Dracula, and another character. His cadences are wonderful, perfect for both characters. Jonathan Fong takes on the difficult role of Jonathan Harker, storyteller, compelling us into the story the more he tells.

Trinity Theatre group is a small San Diego troupe giving equal opportunity to all actors. Like many theatres, this one needs our help our help to keep going. Think about making a donation of any amount, even if you can't make the show.