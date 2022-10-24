DRAWING CLASSES IN BORREGO SPRINGS IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

East County News Service East County News Service

October 24, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Art Institute will host drawing classes for beginner and intermediate art students with artist Susan Martin Spar in November and December.

FIRST SESSION:

Thursdays, November 3, 10, 17, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays, December 1, 8, 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

Community Resource Center (Old Library)

587 Palm Canyon Dr. Suite 125

Borrego Springs, CA 92004

You’re invited to join this fun and interesting foray into the world of drawing. This class is geared to both the beginner and intermediate student. Instruction will cover basic (and more advanced for the intermediate student) drawing techniques aimed at assisting the student to achieve accurate renderings of a variety of subjects from both real life and photographs.

All ages from teens to older adults are accepted. Instructor specializes in teaching to the needs of older adults. This class is designed to prepare students for the painting class offered on the following day. It is not mandatory to take drawing first but is recommended.

Topics will include but are not limited to:

Accurate measuring techniques from real life and photographs.

Understanding negative space.

Composition

Perspective

Understanding light effects.

Mastering values (lights, midtones and darks).

Rendering in Graphite.

Rendering in Charcoal.

TWO CLASS SECTIONS OF SIX AND FIVE CLASSES RESPECTIVELY ARE OFFERED.

Students may progress to the painting class after the first six week session if they desire or may remain for the second six week session if they choose to sharpen their skill level. Students are welcome to take both the drawing and painting classes together. However taking the drawing class first if you have no drawing experience is recommended.

Due to constraints on availability of space, the sections/classes have been scheduled as listed.