DRINKING WATER WARNING LIFTED FOR CAMERON CORNERS WATER SYSTEM

T est results show the drinking water supply is safe from nitrate contamination

East County News Service

February 18, 2022 (Campo) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality, is advising the public that a Drinking Water Warning has been lifted for Cameron Corners Water System located at 31484 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906. The water system supplies water to 3 service connections, including a convenience store, restaurant, and office retail space. Following system repairs, water sample results reported February 17, 2022, showed that nitrate levels are non-detect in the drinking water supply.

On January 26, 2022, a drinking water warning was issued when the system tested high for Nitrate in the drinking water supply. Nitrates in drinking water are a health concern for infants less than six months old. Infants and pregnant women should not consume the water that exceeds the State limit of 10 mg/L. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Nitrates in drinking water arise from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems, storm water run-off, and fertilizers).