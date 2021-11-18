DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN LEMON GROVE INJURES HOMELESS MAN

By Miriam Raftery 

November 18, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- A man described by authorities as a transient suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting last night at 6:20 p.m. in front of the Albertson’s store at 7090 Broadway in Lemon Grove.

An active-duty Marine nearby provided first aid to the victim, according to Sergeant Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station. 

The victim has been hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition, Patch.com reports.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Fox at 619-660-7029 or Patrick.Fox@sdsheriff.org.


