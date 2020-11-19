DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR LEMON GROVE RESIDENTS

East County News Service East County News Service

November 19, 2020 (Lemon Grove)—Lemon Grove residents can brighten their holiday season with free drive-through food distributions every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, or while supplies last. The next distribution will be this Saturday, Nov. 21. The pickup site is at the recreation center, 3131 School Lane in Lemon Grove.

You must provide proof of residency in the city of Lemon Grove. Food will be available to the first 240 vehicles; one family per vehicle.