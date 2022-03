East County News Service

March 15, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove residents with proof of residency are invited to a drive-through food distribution this Saturday, March 19 at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center at 3131 School Lane. The distribution starts at 9 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Please stay in your car and make sure your truck is clear so food and be loaded. No walk-ups are allowed.