DRIVE-THROUGH HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT WITH LA MESA POLICE AND HEARTLAND FIRE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

October 8, 2020 (La Mesa) – Spooked by COVID-19? La Mesa Police Department and Heartland Fire, which serves La Mesa, invites children to don costumes and enjoy a Halloween Drive-Thru Trick or Trick event on Saturday, October 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the police station parking lot.

“We know this year’s Halloween might look and feel a little different due to COVID, so we thought this would be a fun way to meet some of our young friends, and to check out their costumes! We’ll be handing out candy while supplies last,” LMPD posted on Facebook.