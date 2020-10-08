DRIVE-THROUGH HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT WITH LA MESA POLICE AND HEARTLAND FIRE

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
October 8, 2020 (La Mesa) – Spooked by COVID-19? La Mesa Police Department and Heartland Fire, which serves La Mesa, invites children to don costumes and enjoy a Halloween Drive-Thru Trick or Trick event on Saturday, October 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the police station parking lot.
“We know this year’s Halloween might look and feel a little different due to COVID, so we thought this would be a fun way to meet some of our young friends, and to check out their costumes! We’ll be handing out candy while supplies last,” LMPD posted on Facebook.
Please be sure to enter the police station parking lot via Date Street and stay in vehicles for safety’s sake.
