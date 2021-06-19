DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR LEMON GROVE RESIDENTS

East County News Service

June 14, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Lions Club, THRIVE Lemon Grove and the City of Lemon Grove are sponsoring a drive-thru food distribution this Saturday, June 19, beginning at 9 a.m. and while supplies last. A cleared trunk, for contactless loading, and proof of Lemon Grove residency are required. Please stay in your car. No walk-ups are permitted.

When: June 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 noon (while supplies last)

Where: Lemon Grove Recreation Center

3131 School Lane, Lemon Grove CA 91945