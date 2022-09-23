DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED

September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim.

A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on Interstate 8 west of Interstate 5 around 12:34 a.m. noticed front end damage from a recent crash. Bas on information from the enforcement stop, CHP units found the victim on the shoulder of SR 67 around 12:44 a.m.

He had sustained major injures consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Medical aid was administered; however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene due to the extent injuries, says Officer Travis Garrow.

The driver, 27-year-old, Janet Rivera Mendoza of San Diego was ultimately placed under arrest for 20001(a) C.V.C- Felony Hit and Run and booked into custody at Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility in Santee.

At this time, this investigation is still on going and anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol El Cajon Area at (619) 401-2000.

The identity of the deceased once learned, will be released through the Medical Examiner’s office following next of kin notification.





