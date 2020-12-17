DRIVER ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER, DUI AFTER KILLING CONSTRUCTION WORKER ON HIGHWAY 94

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

December 17, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Arnold Lee Patton, 69, of San Diego has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Last night around 9:53 p.m., Patton drove his Lincoln Town Car through a coned-off construction zone on Sate Route 94 west, just east of Cougar Canyon drive.

He struck a 27-year-old construction worker who was directing traffic, says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The worker, a San Diego resident, was transported via ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died of major injuries. He was employed by a subcontractor of Cal Trans.

Patton was booked into County jail on charges of felony DUI causing injury or death and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner after notification of family.