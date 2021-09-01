DRIVER CHARGED WITH FELONY MANSLAUGHTER FOR STRIKING BUILDING, KILLING MAN IN LA MESA

East County News Service

September 1, 2021 (La Mesa) – Daniel Corona, 61, of La Mesa was arrested today and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, a felony. Around 5:30 p.m. July 28, Corona was the driver of an SUV that struck a building at 7373 University Avenue, killing a 40-year-old man inside.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

He was arrested following an investigation by La Mesa Police Department’s traffic division and the San Diego County District Attorney’s DUI homicide team.

Corona is being held in San Diego County Jail on $1 million bail.

After an extensive follow-up investigation by the La Mesa Police Department’s Traffic Division and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office DUI

According to the LMPD, no further details regarding this case can be released at this time as this is a pending criminal matter.





The public is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 if they witnessed this collision or have any other information regarding this incident.