DRIVER CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE, DUI IN FATALITY LEMON GROVE CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

June 30, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – A 28-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, after a deadly head-on collision in Lemon Grove last night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the crash in the 8400 block of Broadway, where they found the suspect beside a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with major front-end damage. According to Sergeant William Price, the man was “determined to be the driver and sole occupant of the blue truck at the time of the collision and had the strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and person.”

The sergeant adds ,”During the initial investigation, two open alcoholic beverages were found within the pickup, and a canister of nitrous oxide was located on the ground between the male and his truck.”

The other vehicle, a white Ford Explorer with major damage, was occupied by three adult passengers. The driver and his front passenger both sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

“Unfortunately, the front seat passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later,” Sgt. Price confirms.

According to Price, video evidence of the collision was obtained, which shows the 28-year-old male subject caused the collision by driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic, where he collided with the victim's vehicle. This evidence was corroborated by an off-duty law enforcement witness, who said the suspect collided with the victim's vehicle while driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team investigators and an investigator from the San Diego District Attorney's DUI Homicide Unit responded to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been admitted to a local hospital for care related to injuries sustained during the collision.

The suspect is being charged with two counts of felony DUI (23153(a) VC) and one count of vehicular homicide (191.5(a) PC).

The suspect's identification is being withheld as the investigation is still ongoing. The victim's information is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications can be made.