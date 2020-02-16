DRIVER DEAD AFTER HITTING TREE IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

February 16, 2020 (El Cajon) – A man in his 30s was found dead this afternoon in a black 1998 Ford Explorer that struck a tree in the 1200 block of North Second Street.

El Cajon Police officers and Heartland Fire personnel responded at 1:49 p.m., where witnesses and an investigation indicated the Ford was traveling northbound when it drifted onto the center divider and hit a tree. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

“It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision and no other vehicles or persons were involved,” says Lt. Jason Taub with Ell Cajon Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (619) 579-3311.

ECPD reminds the public to designate a sober driver this holiday weekend.