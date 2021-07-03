DRIVER DIES AFTER DEHESA ROAD CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

July 3, 2021(El Cajon) – A San Diego resident, 57, died at a hospital where he was transported after a solo-vehicle crash at 4:08 a.m., July 1, in unincorporated El Cajon.

The motorist was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblaze westbound on Dehesa Road, east of Cunningham Lane, when he missed a curve. The vehicle rolled over and struck a utility pole. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle. he use of alcohol and/or drugs as a contributing factor is still being investigated, according to the California Highway Patrol.