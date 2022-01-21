DRIVER DIES AFTER STRIKING TREE AND ROCK

East County News Service

January 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – A Chula Vista man, 42, driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger eastbound on Willow Glen Drive in unincorporated El Cajon yesterday at 9:21 a.m. missed a curve and went off the edge of the roadway. His vehicle struck a rock and a tree, ejecting the driver.

California Highway Patrol units and fire personnel arrived on scene shortly after the crash.

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” says Officer Matthew Baranowski with the CHP.

It is still being investigated whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and if alcohol or drugs were a factor, he adds.