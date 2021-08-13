DRIVER EXPERIENCES MEDICAL EMERGENCY WHILE DRIVING ON I-8 IN LAKESIDE

Source: California Highway Patrol

August 13, 2021 (Lakeside) - Today at approximately 11:44 am, a 59-year-old male resident of Mesa, AZ was driving a Buick convertible eastbound on Interstate 8 west of Dunbar Lane. While driving, the driver experienced a medical episode which caused him to become incapacitated and lose positive control of the car. His 58-year-old wife was seated in the right front passenger seat and observed that her husband was in distress. She immediately reached across the center console, grabbed the steering wheel and attempted to maintain control of the car.

Ahead of the Buick, a 59-year-old male resident of Boulevard, CA was driving a combination truck-tractor and bottom dump trailer which was traveling eastbound in the eastbound #2 lane. As the car approached the rear of the truck-tractor and trailer, the female intentionally steered the car into the rear of the trailer an attempt to stop the movement of the car. The car collided with the rear of the bottom-dump trailer, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer and an independent witness pulled the unresponsive driver from within the car and provided medical aid to him until relieved by responding fire personnel.

The passenger in the car sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the car was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance. The driver of the tractor trailer reported no injuries as a result of the event. The full extent of the injuries to the driver of the car are still being evaluated and are unknown at this time. The use of alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the event.

This investigation is still ongoing and if you have questions or need further information, please contact Officer Jeff Christy at (619) 401-2000.