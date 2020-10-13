DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED ON STATE ROUTE 94 NEAR BARRETT JUNCTION

East County News Service East County News Service

October 12, 2020 (Barrett Junction) – The driver of a black 2014 Honda Civic has been flown via air ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital after a serious accident at 7:50 a.m. on State Route 94 west, just east of Barrett Smith Road.

“For reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed the vehicle to drift off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down a descending rock and dirt embankment where it rolled over several times,” a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release states.

CHP and CAL Fire personnel responded to the collision. The driver, who appeared to be wearing a seat-belt, sustained major injuries. Rescue personal were able to transport the driver back up to the roadway, where he was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.