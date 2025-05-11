Driver who injured child in El Cajon faces charges of felony hit-and run, evading police

East County News Service

November 5, 2025 (El Cajon) – A judge has set bail at $1.5 million for Dani Korkis, 35 of El Cajon,who fled the scene after hitting a 12-year-old boy with his SUV, causing serious injury.

After his arrest, Korkis was initially released on a lower bail but failed to show up at an October 28 court hearing on a separate charge of evading police back in July.He was charged with reckless driving in July and again in August, before the Oct. 22 accident on Ballantyne Street that left the 12-year-old boy with a head injury that left him in a coma initially, ABC 10 News reports, though his condition is reportedly improving. The boy also suffered missing teeth and is wearing a wire to hold his remaining teeth, according to NBC 7.

Korkis now faces additional charges including felony hit-and-run.

El Cajon Police used license plate reading technology to find the SUV driven by Korkis, a white BMWX, parked outside his family’s business, Lakeside Smoke Shop, CBS 8 reports. According to Deputy District Attorney Natalie Scholfield, surveillance video indicates Korkis was aware he had hit someone.

He pleaded not guilty and later claimed he had loaned the vehicle to a woman.

Judge Peter Lynch rebuked Korkis during a hearing Nov. 1 for his pattern of reckless driving, evading police and ultimately injuring a child,” all of which could’ve been avoided if he simply followed the traffic laws that everybody is supposed to do,” the judge said.

Judge Lynch set the hefty $1.5 million bail, calling the defendant “clearly dangerous.”