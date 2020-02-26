DROP-OFF MAIL BALLOTS AT 61 LOCAL LIBRARIES

February 26, 2020 (San Diego) – If you haven’t yet returned a mail-in ballot for the March 3 presidential primary election, you can drop it off at any of these 61 libraries throughout the county before Election Day during each location’s regular hours.

You can also drop off ballots at your polling place on Election Day, however, the quicker ballots are returned to the Registrar’s Office, the quicker they can be prepared for counting on Election Night, saving time and taxpayer dollars.

“More than 1.3 million San Diego County voters have chosen the convenience of mail ballots and that number continues to rise,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “The early drop-off sites provide a great service for voters. They help with the timely return of mail ballots and decrease the high volume of voters dropping off mail ballots at polling places on Election Day.”

The library drop-off sites are not early voting locations, but for mail ballots only. Each mail ballot packet contains an insert with additional information about the drop-off locations.

Registrar of Voters employees will accept the mail ballots at the drop-off locations and follow specific protocols to maintain security.

Voters can also drop off their mail ballot or vote in person at the Registrar of Voters located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day when the voting hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reflect the hours at the polls, or between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.