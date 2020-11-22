DRY WEATHER, FIRE DANGER RETURNS LATE THIS WEEK

By Miriam Raftery

November 22, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Dry weather is forecast this week, with fire weather conditions over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be at or slightly below normal with patchy dense fog tonight and gusty westerly winds Monday across mountain passes and in the deserts. By late Thursday, moderate Santa Ana winds could bring gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Windy conditions, along with low humidity will bring elevated to critical fire weather conditions to the mountains and valleys Thursday through Saturday, meteorologist Brandt Maxwell with the National Weather Service predicts.