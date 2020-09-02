DUE TO AN INCREASE IN COVID19 CASES SDSU SHIFTS TO ONLINE CLASSES TEMPORARILY

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

September 2, 2020 (San Diego) East County residents who attend San Diego State University and have not read their email accounts should be advised the university will be halting all in-person classes and shifting to online learning for four weeks due to increased covid19 cases.

(Stock photo taken by: Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

SDSU's online notification read as such:

“SDSU announced on Sept. 2 that, given the rate of increase in the COVID19 cases among the student population in the past three days, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of the campus community, a pause on in-person instruction is being implemented, This, and other changes, is effective on Sept. 3.”

According to published reports over 100 SDSU students are quarantined currently.

Additionally, their athletic programs, starting Sept. 3, will be put on pause for two weeks.

SDSU had commenced with their fall 2020 semester Aug. 24 with hybrid schedule of mainly online classes and some on campus classes.

Visit: https://www.sdsu.edu/ for more information.