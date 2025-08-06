DULZURA WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING EJECTED FROM VEHICLE IN JAMUL

East County News Service

August 6, 2025 (Jamul) – A 25-year-old woman from Descanso who was not wearing a seatbelt overturned down an embankment off State Route 94 east of Otay Lakes Road at 6:15 this morning. She was ejected from the vehicle, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, and became trapped underneath it.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This is an ongoing investigation, however drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Speeding and unsafe turns continue to be leading causes of crashes on our roadways,” said Captain Monteagudo. “I urge all drivers to slow down, obey posted speed limits, and approach every turn with caution. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe; for you, your loved ones, and everyone sharing the road.”