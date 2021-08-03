Source: Escondido Art Association

Image via Monika Grafik from Pixabay

August 3, 2021 (Escondido) - The public is invited to the monthly Escondido Art Association artists’ reception held at the Artists Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4pm until 6:30pm. Come on by the gallery, meet the artists, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

All artwork in the gallery will be 10% off all day from 11am until closing.

The reception will follow the Second Saturday Artwalk which takes place on Grand Avenue on the same day, August 14, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.