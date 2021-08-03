Printer-friendly version
Source: Escondido Art Association
Image via Monika Grafik from Pixabay
August 3, 2021 (Escondido) - The public is invited to the monthly Escondido Art Association artists’ reception held at the Artists Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4pm until 6:30pm. Come on by the gallery, meet the artists, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
All artwork in the gallery will be 10% off all day from 11am until closing.
The reception will follow the Second Saturday Artwalk which takes place on Grand Avenue on the same day, August 14, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The EAA is an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to promote the arts in North County San Diego. New members are welcome and may visit our website escondidoartassociation.com, email us at eaa121grand@gmail.com, or call the Artists Gallery (442) 317-0980, for more info.
Recent comments