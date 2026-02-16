Early desert wildflowers abloom in Borrego area

By Miriam Raftery

February 16, 2026 (Borrego Springs) – Heavy winter rains have brought an early start to wildflower blooming season in the Anza Borrego Desert. During a trip there on Super Bowl Sunday, I found flower fields abloom with purple verbena on Henderson Canyon Road, as well as some white evening primroses, purple lupine and various yellow blossoms all against a dramatic backdrop of rugged mountains.

Desert dwellers say that more rains in recent days have resulted in even more flowers blooming over the past week, leading to hopes of a possible super bloom.

If you go, here are some tips.

Find current bloom info at the Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Association’s website: https://abdnha.org/blooms/ , Their shop on Christmas Circle also has helpful info and a demonstration garden out back.

Check the Anza Borrego Foundation’s wildflower page as well for updates and a wildflower map you can download: https://theabf.org/experience-anza-borrego/wildflowers/

Anza Borrego Desert State Park’s visitor center has info on wildflowers, wildlife, geology, hiking trails and more: https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=1016

In addition to the famed flower fields east of Borrego Springs, you may also spot other flowers at higher ele vations in Anza Borrego Desert State Park, such as purple lupine, barrel cactus. Some species, such as ocotillo, typically bloom later, around March or April.

Be aware that the road sign at Henderson Canyon Rd. and S22 was down. Don’t miss this turn—unless you want to visit Ocotillo Wells and the Salton Sea!

Don’t go during a rainstorm, due to the very real danger of flash flooding.

Wear sturdy shoes and watch where you step, since the desert has rattlesnakes and scorpions.

Bring sun protection including sunscreen, a hat, a lightweight long-sleeve shirt.

Always carry plenty of water when traveling in the desert.

It’s about a two and a half hour drive from downtown San Diego to Borrego Springs and the state park, but it’s a trip well worth taking.

Besides wildflowers, you can enjoy activities such as hiking, viewing whimsical metal statutes in Galleta Meadows, and stargazing in Borrego Springs, an internationally designed ark skies community. Consider staying over at one of the many resorts or campgrounds in the area. Learn more in our Lodging Guide at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/our-guide-lodging-east-county.