EARLY SEASON STORM COULD BRING SNOW TO MOUNTAINS MID-WEEK; GUSTY WINDS ALSO FORECAST

By Miriam Raftery

October 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Cooler weather is coming, with a chance of rain showers and snow showers in San Diego’s mountain areas from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. Snow could fall to 4500 feet in elevation by Thursday, which could include Julian, Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna.

Though only an inch or so of snow is forecast, this could result in hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow-covered roads and low visibility due to blowing snow.

Elsewhere in the county, inland valleys, deserts and coastal areas could get light rains.

Wind gusts of 25-50 miles per hour are also forecast Tuesday through Thursday in San Diego’s mountains and deserts.