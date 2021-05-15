EARLY TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 AT MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY REGIONAL CENTERS (MARC)

Credit: County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency

Photo: Twitter @SanDiegoCounty

July 19, 2021 (San Diego) -- Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a lab that help boost the immune system to fight viruses. The monoclonal antibody combination treatments of monoclonal antibody combination treatment from Regeneron has been authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg / 88 lbs.) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) viral testing, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization and emergency room visits.

Who Qualifies?

within the last 10 days Medically eligible , symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients whose COVID-19 symptoms have developed

Treatment will be provided at no cost to all medically eligible individuals regardless of health insurance or immigration status

How?

Where?

MARC at Vista Community Clinic

Treatment site in Vista

MARC at Neighborhood Healthcare

Treatment site in Escondido

Family Health Centers of San Diego

Treatment sites in Chula Vista and Hillcrest



Additional Resources

Questions? Email COVIDtreatment@sdcounty.ca.gov