EARLY TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 AT MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY REGIONAL CENTERS (MARC)

Credit: County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency
Photo: Twitter @SanDiegoCounty
July 19, 2021 (San Diego) -- Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a lab that help boost the immune system to fight viruses. The monoclonal antibody combination treatments of monoclonal antibody combination treatment from Regeneron has been authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg / 88 lbs.) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) viral testing, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization and emergency room visits.
Who Qualifies?
- Medically eligible, symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients whose COVID-19 symptoms have developed within the last 10 days
- Treatment will be provided at no cost to all medically eligible individuals regardless of health insurance or immigration status
How?
- Health Providers
- To refer patients who meet FDA’s EUA criteria, health professionals or their delegated medical staff should call (619) 685-2500 to schedule a patient’s appointment.
- Please provide your patient with the FDA monoclonal antibody EUA Fact Sheet for Patients, Parents and Caregivers (Spanish) to bring to his or her appointment. Patients must wear a mask.
- Patients
- If you think that you or a loved one is medically eligible (Spanish)) to receive monoclonal antibody treatment, call (619) 685-2500 to ask questions or to schedule an appointment. Patients must wear a mask.
Where?
- MARC at Vista Community Clinic
- Treatment site in Vista
- MARC at Neighborhood Healthcare
- Treatment site in Escondido
- Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Treatment sites in Chula Vista and Hillcrest
Additional Resources
- Fact Sheets & Other Documents
- Promotional Resources
- Patient Flyer (English / Spanish)
- Provider Flyer
- Promotional video (Spanish)
- Transportation
Questions? Email COVIDtreatment@sdcounty.ca.gov
