EARTH DAY IN THE HIGH DESERT APRIL 24

East County News Service

April 10, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – Desert View Tower in Jacumba Hot Springs will host an Earth Day celebration on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’re invited to come experience Earth in the high desert including an Earth blessing ceremony and Sacred black Star Eyed Eagle Dancer, an array of live music, healthy natural foods including vegan options, and a wildflower and plant walk. There will also be alternative healers, local arts and crafts, nature art, native plants for sale, herbal products and essential oils, EMF awareness, nutritional counseling, natural beauty, country collectibles and more.

The historic landmark Desert View Tower and Boulder Park is located off I-8 at In-Ko-Pah Park Road in Jacumba Hot Springs. For more information on the Desert View Tower, visit https://www.facebook.com/desertviewtower.

Earth Day admission is $7.50 for adults, $3.50 for kids ages 8-17 and free for children under 8.