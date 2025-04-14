EARTHQUAKE NEAR RAMONA SHUTS DOWN HIGHWAY 76

Last updated April 14, 2025 8 p.m including reports from readers, local authorities, and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

April 14, 2025 (Ramona) -- A 5.2 earthquake struck at 10:08 a.m about 2 miles south of Julian. The jolt was felt across the county, knocking pictures off walls and bottles off shelves at homes in La Mesa.

California Highway Patrol reports that boulders dislodged by the quake are blocking State Route 76 near State Route 79 in the Lake Henshaw area. See photo below right, via CalTrans. Mud and debris are also reported at the entry to Palomar State Park.

SDG&E's website reports an unplanned power outage in the Santa Ysabel/Julian areas.

"The earthquake epicenter was in Julian, under Heise Park, 2 miles from our house. Power is still out in our area. Cats are still hiding due to aftershocks," resident Nancy Kramer advised ECM at 12:40 p.m.

In Julian, Mountain Spirtis Liquor posted video showing broken bottles that fell off shelves, 10 News reports.

Leslie Crouch told ECM via email,"I’m in Julian the epicenter and I lost a lot of my knickknacks. Antique glassware, bottles, pictures broken."

Descanso resident Cynthia Burnham posted on Facebook "Yes, it was very scary - had pics and a clock fall off the wall, plus could see the waves of movement in the shaking window glass next to my desk. And it was a loud one. (Sounds like a train coming through.) It was also 40 seconds long..."

At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual, elephants formed an “alert circle” during the earthquake, encircling young elephants to protect them. “Elephants have the ability to feel sound through their feet,” says Emily Senninger with the Safari Park. “This video demonstrates the strong social family structure in elephant herds. The herd, consisting of Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi, and youngsters Zuli and Mkhaya, went back to normal after about 4 minutes, though they did stay close to one another. “ View video.

Michele Harvey in Julian sent the photo at left of items spilled onto the floor in her home.

Several aftershocks have occurred and stronger ones are possible.

When in a quake, avoid anything that could fall off shelves or walls, if indoors. Move under a doorframe or if in an open area, stop, drop and hold.

The Governor advises that the Calif. Office of Emergency Service will conduct a damage assessment.

Supervisor Joel Anderson told ECM, "After the earthquake this morning, my staff proactively reached out to our Community Planning Groups (CPGs) and Chambers of Commerce. While we have not received any reports of damage at this time, we stand ready to support those who may need assistance."

The quake occurred on the Elsinore Fault, which is capable of a quake up to 7.5 magnitude.







If you know of damage or have photos, please contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.