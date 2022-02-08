EAST COUNTY’S LARGEST DOG FESTIVAL – FIDOFEST COMING UP FEB. 26

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson 

Feb. 9, 2022 (Santee)  -- Santee is putting out a dog whistle for all dog owners, dogs, and dog lovers to attend the up-and-coming Fidofest on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive.

Fidofest will have a wide range of exhibitors, doggie adoptions, live entertainment, a doggie fun zone, “arfs”  and crafts, exciting demos, contests, and offer licensing, microchips, and vaccinations.

This is the city’s sixth annual dog festival.<--break->

Rules:

  • No female dogs in heat are allowed.
  • Dogs attending must be social and friendly with other dogs and people.
  • Dogs attending must be comfortable in crowds.
  • Dogs who display aggressive behavior, as determined by the City of Santee volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave.
  • Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. This means puppies must be over four months old and have completed their full set of puppy vaccinations, including rabies.
  • All dogs must be kept on a leash, no longer than six feet, at all times.
  • Dogs must be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!
 

