EAST COUNTY’S LARGEST DOG FESTIVAL – FIDOFEST COMING UP FEB. 26

Printer-friendly version
By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
Feb. 9, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is putting out a dog whistle for all dog owners, dogs, and dog lovers to attend the up-and-coming Fidofest on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive.
Fidofest will have a wide range of exhibitors, doggie adoptions, live entertainment, a doggie fun zone, “arfs” and crafts, exciting demos, contests, and offer licensing, microchips, and vaccinations.
This is the city’s sixth annual dog festival.
Rules:
- No female dogs in heat are allowed.
- Dogs attending must be social and friendly with other dogs and people.
- Dogs attending must be comfortable in crowds.
- Dogs who display aggressive behavior, as determined by the City of Santee volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave.
- Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. This means puppies must be over four months old and have completed their full set of puppy vaccinations, including rabies.
- All dogs must be kept on a leash, no longer than six feet, at all times.
- Dogs must be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!
Recent comments