EAST COUNTY’S LARGEST DOG FESTIVAL – FIDOFEST COMING UP FEB. 26

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Feb. 9, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is putting out a dog whistle for all dog owners, dogs, and dog lovers to attend the up-and-coming Fidofest on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive.

Fidofest will have a wide range of exhibitors, doggie adoptions, live entertainment, a doggie fun zone, “arfs” and crafts, exciting demos, contests, and offer licensing, microchips, and vaccinations.

This is the city’s sixth annual dog festival.

