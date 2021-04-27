EAST COUNTY ADVANCED WATER PURIFICATION PROGRAM RELEASES NEW VIDEO - THE CLEAR SOLUTION

East County News Service

April 27, 2021 (Santee) – The East County Advanced Water Purification (East County AWP) Program released a new video, The Clear Solution, that can be viewed on the Program’s website at www.eastcountyawp.com/videos. The four-minute video educates viewers about the importance of the East County AWP Program and how it will create a new, local, reliable and drought proof drinking water supply by recycling and reusing the region’s wastewater. The East County AWP Program is a collaborative partnership between Padre Dam Municipal Water District, County of San Diego, City of El Cajon and Helix Water District.

“The Clear Solution video simply explains the highly technical advanced water purification process and shows the many benefits the Program will bring to East County to ensure a sustainable water future,” said Allen Carlisle, East County AWP Joint Powers Authority (JPA) Program Administrator and Padre Dam Municipal Water District CEO/General Manager. “I encourage everyone to visit the Program website, watch the video, sign-up for our newsletter and review other educational information about the Program.”

The video begins with how water is essential to everyday life from drinking a glass of water to washing our hands and cleaning our food. Viewers learn where their water comes from and how important it is to have a local water supply to guard against drought, protect the environment and economize costs.

The East County AWP works by using four advanced water purification steps to produce water that is near-distilled in quality. After treatment, the purified water will be blended with water in Lake Jennings and treated again at the R.M. Levy Water Treatment Plant before being distributed as safe drinking water. “Helix is utilizing its water management, treatment and distribution expertise to play a key role in the final step in this process,” said Carlos Lugo, Helix Water District General Manager. The video reminds viewers that the East County AWP will join other cities around the world, in California and as close as Orange County already using similar technology to create purified drinking water.

The East County AWP Program will be one of the first, potable reuse projects in California to use the new reservoir augmentation regulations. This Program will provide up to 30 percent of East County’s drinking water demands, or almost 13,000 acre-feet of water per year, while eliminating the discharge of 15 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.