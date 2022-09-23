EAST COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCES ENDORSEMENTS

East County News Service

September 23, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce Announces Additional Endorsements for the 2022 General Election.

Below is the full list of local candidates now endorsed by the board of directors (*newly announced candidates are designated with an asterisk):

Darrell Issa | U.S. Representative 48th Congressional District

Sara Jacobs | U.S. Representative 51st Congressional District

Brian W. Jones | CA State Senate 40th District

Dr. Akilah Weber | CA State Assembly 79th District

Summer Stephan | District Attorney

Jordan Marks | County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk

Bill Wells | El Cajon Mayor*

Laura Lothian | La Mesa City Council*

Tony Orlando | La Mesa City Council*

Blanca Brown | Lemon Grove City Council*

Stephanie Klein | Lemon Grove City Council*

Rob McNelis | Santee City Council, District 1

Ronn Hall | Santee City Council, District 2

Andrew Hayes | Lakeside Union School District

Autumn Ellenson | Lakeside Union School District*

Patrick Batten | Poway Unified School District, Area C*

Bill Pommering | Padre Dam Water District, Division 3

Frank Hilliker | Lakeside Water District, Division 3

Kathleen Hedberg | Helix Water District, Division 4

Jordan Lehr | Helix Water District. Division 2*

Gloria Chadwick | Grossmont Healthcare District

Randy Lenac | Grossmont Healthcare District*