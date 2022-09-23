EAST COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCES ENDORSEMENTS

East County News Service
September 23, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce Announces Additional Endorsements for the 2022 General Election.
Below is the full list of local candidates now endorsed by the board of directors (*newly announced candidates are designated with an asterisk):
Darrell Issa | U.S. Representative 48th Congressional District
Sara Jacobs | U.S. Representative 51st Congressional District
Brian W. Jones | CA State Senate 40th District
Dr. Akilah Weber | CA State Assembly 79th District
Summer Stephan | District Attorney
Jordan Marks | County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk
Bill Wells | El Cajon Mayor*
Laura Lothian | La Mesa City Council*
Tony Orlando | La Mesa City Council*
Blanca Brown | Lemon Grove City Council*
Stephanie Klein | Lemon Grove City Council*
Rob McNelis | Santee City Council, District 1
Ronn Hall | Santee City Council, District 2
Andrew Hayes | Lakeside Union School District
Autumn Ellenson | Lakeside Union School District*
Patrick Batten | Poway Unified School District, Area C*
Bill Pommering | Padre Dam Water District, Division 3
Frank Hilliker | Lakeside Water District, Division 3
Kathleen Hedberg | Helix Water District, Division 4
Jordan Lehr | Helix Water District. Division 2*
Gloria Chadwick | Grossmont Healthcare District
Randy Lenac | Grossmont Healthcare District*
“The Chamber has selected these fine individuals as the best qualified to represent business owners and a strong business climate in the East County and the State. We look forward to working with them,” said Rick Wilson, President & CEO San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce.
The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce is the respected voice of and advocate for improving business opportunities, public policy, and business education throughout San Diego County.
