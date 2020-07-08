EAST COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION

East County News Service

July 8, 2020 (El Cajon) – The 600-member San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce has announced its endorsement support of several East County candidates running for office in the Nov. 3 general election. The political races range from seats in the U.S. Congress to special districts, including city council and county supervisor races.

Rick Wilson, Chamber president-CEO, said the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee recommended the endorsements to the Chamber’s board of directors, which then ratified the recommendations. The candidates were determined to be aligned with the Chamber’s goals of promoting business in East County, he said.

“The Chamber is proud to support these candidates,” said Wilson. “These fine individuals are the best qualified to represent business owners and a strong business client in the East County and the state. We look forward to working with them.”

The Chamber’s endorsed candidates include: Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, Sara Jacobs, 53rd Congressional District, Randy Voepel, State Assembly, 71st District and Joel Anderson, San Diego County Supervisor, District 2.

Endorsed candidates for local city council races include: Steve Goble, Phil Ortiz, El Cajon; Kristine Alessio, Colin Parent, La Mesa; Dustin Trotter, Laura Koval, Santee, as well as Santee Mayor John Minto for reelection.

Special district endorsed candidates include: Elana Levins-Craig, Santee School District; Dan McMillan, Helix Water District, Mark Robak, Otay Water District, Virginia Hall, W.R. “Bob” Ayres, and Michael Emerson, Grossmont Healthcare District.

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce, based in El Cajon, is one of the largest business membership and advocacy groups in the region. Its members reside and work throughout San Diego city and county. The Chamber's service areas include the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Santee and the unincorporated communities of Lakeside, Ramona, Alpine, Rancho San Diego, Jamul, Julian, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley, Granite Hills, Laguna, Crest and the Mountain Empire communities.

Additional endorsements may be made after the candidate filing deadline August 7.