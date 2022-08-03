EAST COUNTY CHAMBER HOSTS “DINE & DIALOGUE” WITH REP. ISSA AUGUST 11

East County News Service

August 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce will host “Dine & Dialogue” with Congressman Darrell Issa on Thursday, August 11 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Chamber’s office at 201 S. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers before Aug. 11, $20 at the door.

The Republican Congressman represents California's 50th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line.





