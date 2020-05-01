EAST COUNTY CHAMBER SEEKS CANDIDATE STATEMENTS FOR ENDORSEMENTS

East County News Service

March 10, 2020 (El Cajon) -- The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce will begin endorsing candidates for elective office in the November 2020 general election, those found to be aligned with the Chamber’s goals of promoting business in East County.

The Chamber will consider endorsements for candidates to elected offices that serve the East County region.

Candidates seeking endorsement should submit a statement of no longer than 500 words that should address the question, “Why should the Chamber endorse you?”

Candidate statements should be submitted to Diana Senica by email at events@eastcountychamber.org, no later than May 1, 2020.

Recommendations on endorsements will be made by the Chamber Government Affairs Committee, with the final decision to be made by the Chamber Board of Directors.

Several offices are to be considered, including El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Santee City Councils; East County’s Elementary and High School Districts; Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District; East County’s Water Boards; District 2 County Board of Supervisors; State Legislature; and Congress, as well as others.

A committee reviewing the statements, headed by former Chamber Board Chairman Joe Mackey, will determine whether in-person interviews of candidates will be necessary. Candidates may or may not be interviewed.

The Chamber Board of Directors plans on announcing any endorsement decisions in July 2020.

Those with questions about the endorsement process should contact Diana Senica at the Chamber, 619-440-6161.

Instructions to Candidates Seeking Endorsement in the November 2020 General Election

Offices to be considered (those overlapping East County Chamber service area):

City Council – El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee

Schools & College – East County Elementary and High School Districts, Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

Water Boards – Helix, Otay, Padre Dam, Lakeside

State Assembly

State Senate

House of Representatives

Grossmont Healthcare District

Board of Supervisors – District 2

Countywide Offices

Questions

Those with questions about the endorsement process should contact Diana Senica at the Chamber, 619-440-6161.