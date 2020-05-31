EAST COUNTY CITIES AND COUNTY ISSUE CURFEW ORDERS

By Paul Kruze, Contributing Editor

May 31, 2020

In a bold move to avoid a repeat of the devastation and violence in connection with Saturday night’s riots which took place in East County San Diego, several cities and the county issue curfews for tonight. Below is the full schedule.

All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media are exempt from the curfew. Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or the homeless as exempted from the order.

El Cajon

According to a press release issued by the City of El Cajon, the El Cajon City Council held a meeting at 4:15 p.m. declaring a state of emergency and approved the curfew order until . Public safety personnel, members of the news media, as well as individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or the homeless as exempted from the order.

La Mesa

The Director of Emergency and Disaster ordered a citywide curfew for all citizens and visitors to La Mesa beginning Sunday night at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Citizens of La Mesa are encouraged to shelter in place

Lemon Grove

Effective from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Santee

The curfew starts at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 1, at 6 a.m.

Unincorporated San Diego County





Areas around Spring Valley

Unincorporated areas east of the boundaries of the Cities of La Mesa and San Diego to State Highway 54; north and west of State Highway 54 from the boundary of the City of San Diego to the boundary of the City of El Cajon; areas north of Interstate 8 from Lake Jennings Park Road to the boundary of the City of El Cajon.

Areas from Lakeside north to Poway

Unincorporated areas west of State Highway 67 from the boundary of the City of Poway to Mapleview Street; areas south and west of Mapleview Street and Lake Jennings Park Road to Interstate 8; areas north of Interstate 8 from Lake Jennings Park Road to the boundary of the City of El Cajon.

All residents in these areas are urged to stay home, indoors, and off the streets. Violation of the curfew order is a misdeamenor and is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail or both.

Other San Diego County City websites with curfew information may be accessed at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/dpw/citylinks.html

