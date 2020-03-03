March 3, 2020 (Lemon Grove) - You're invited to our next East County DIning Club Event, which benefits East County Magazine and our East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts. RSVP now to reserve space and enjoy authentic Italian cuisine on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m at Giardino’s Neighborhood Cucina in Lemon Grove! (8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove)

Their chef is from Parma, Italy, the ambience is friendly and the food is delicious!Plus they now have a full liquor license – so you can enjoy drinks such as Mimosas, Lavendar Lemonade with vodka, martinis, whiskey and tequila drinks, full wine list, craft beers, port and other after dinner liqueurs and coffee drinks.

Giardino’s has prepared a special menu for us at a set price of $35 (tax and tip not included). The feast includes:

Family style appetizers:

- calamari fritti

- bruschetta

- cheese boards

Main course: (choice of)

- Salmon San Remo

- Chicken Marsala

- Fettuccini Carbonara

- Vegan zucchini spaghetti

- Truffle Risotto

Dessert options: We encourage everyone to also consider ordering delicious desserts (not included) such as limoncello cake or tiramisu – mmmm!

RSVPs are required but you can pay at the event. Please RSVP by March 10 (earlier if possible) to 619 698 7617 or editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

The restaurant will donate 20% of all proceeds to benefit our nonprofit, East County Media, supporting wildfire alerts and community reporting.

Win prizes! Our prize drawings will include restaurant gift certificates, wine lovers gifts, gift certificates to local stores, books, gardening gifts, and more. If you or your business has a door prize to donate in trade for promotional space, contact editor@eastcoutymagazine.org.

We look forward to receiving your RSVPs and seeing you at Giardino's. Feel free to invite your friends, too. The more, the merrier!