EAST COUNTY DINING CLUB INVITES YOU TO ZEST WINE BISTRO FEB. 24 IN LEMON GROVE

You're invited! Our East County Dining Club is going to the wonderfull new Zest Wine Bistro in Lemon Grove on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.!
Order anything you’d like off their amazing menu of international wines, tapas (appetizers), charcuterie boards with gourmet cheese/deli meats/nuts/fruits/jams and more, wraps, ahi, salads, seafood toastada, wrapped dates, shrimp cocktails, hummus and more. Full menu at https://www.zestwinebistro.com/. Outdoor seating includes heaters and a firepit.
Proceeds benefit East County Magazine and East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts. We also have an amazing raffle with prizes including gift certificates from Zest Wine Bistro, Jasmine Florist, Mike Hess Brewing, Maxwell's House of Books, Desert View Tower, San Diego: California’s Cornerstone books from Sunbelt Publications, items from other local businesses as well as wine lovers gifts and more.
RSVP by Feb. 17 to editor@eastcountymagazine.org or call 619 698 7617. We expect a sellout, so early RSVPs are advised.
Please bring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within three days.
Everyone is welcome -- you don't have to be a member to attend.
Membership in East County Dining Club costs $10 a year; members receive first invitations and exclusive opportuinties to RSVP before the public is invited, plus five free raffle tickets when you join and a copy of our Best of East County cookbook (electronic edition) with 90 recipes from top local restaurants, wineries, and farms.
Zest Wine Bistro is a delightful new addition to East County. We hope to see you there!
