EAST COUNTY EATER: BUSY B THAI CAFÉ-- A TASTE OF THE FAR EAST IN EAST COUNTY

Story and photos by Henri Migala

January 10, 2022 (El Cajon) -- It seems that everywhere you look in East County, there is another culinary delight to discover. If you favor the flavors of the Far East, you must visit Busy B Thai Café, 330 Magnolia Ave, in El Cajon.

I spent my childhood growing up in Bangkok, Thailand, when my family was stationed there in the ‘60s, so I have a long-standing appreciation for Thai food and culture.

Visiting Busy B Thai Café is like slipping into a small piece of Bangkok, right in the middle of El Cajon. This charming and cozy restaurant is decorated with images and artifacts reflecting both the rich culture and religion of Thailand.

East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery and I started with an order of Spring Rolls, which were light, fresh, crispy, and refreshing, complemented with a tangy peanut sauce.

It was a cold and rainy day, so soups seemed to be the appropriate order. Miriam savored the Tom Yum soup (Thai hot and sour soup spiced with lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, and tomatoes) and I sampled the Tom Kha soup (coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms). Both were home-made from scratch, and full of the many rich and exotic flavors that Thai food is renowned for.

The menu also includes many traditional dishes that Thailand is known for – curries, coconut flavors, various chicken, fish and beef dishes, soups, salads, and of course, rice.

Busy B Thai Café is charming enough for an intimate and romantic date, yet the prices are surprisingly affordable to take the whole family.

If you want to enjoy both the ambiance and flavors of Thailand, you can find a small slice of it right in El Cajon, at Busy B Thai Café.

You can view their menu at their website: https://busybthaicafe.com/