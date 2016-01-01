East County Eater: Fresheria, a new La Mesa eatery, offers delicious healthy foods

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: cauliflower ceviche

November 16, 2026 (La Mesa) - If you're looking to eat healthy and savor a wide array of delicious options, you'll want to stop by and savor the many tasty offerings at Fresheria, located at 5575 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa. They're open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving up delectable breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes with the aptly chosen motto, "balanced tasty food."

At an open house Nov. 6 hosted by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, owner Salomon Espinoza, his wife and staff served up samples of several dishes. The cauliflower ceviche was amazing-you'd never guess it's a vegetarian dish. It was packed with flavorful ingredients including lemon juice, cilantro, avocado,carrots, cucumber, tomato, onions and cauliflower.,

Next came tortas in freshly made Birote rolls (right). "The secret is the bread," Espinoza said. Tortas included a spicy pork in chipotle sauce and another with chicken. We also tasted a delightful watermelon beverage at the open house, where the Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Fresheria to La Mesa.

My husband and I returned a few days later to take home two additional dishes, both wonderful. The apple salad was filled with generous portions of apples, oranges, strawberries, avocado, tomato, pecans and chicken in a spring salad mix topped with balsamic dressing.

We also enjoyed a wonderful fruit salad that included apples, bananas, cantelope, mango, pineapple, strawberry and watermelon with choice of toppings; we opted for Greek yogurt, fresh coconut, raisins and honey. Mmmm!

The restaurant has a broad menu that includes breakfast options (omelets, oatmeal, avocado almond toast , breakfast bowls, pancakes and more), as well as sandwiches, salads, tortas, wraps, sinchronizadas, fruit dishes, tostadas, soups, energy bowls, smoothies, agua frescas, and many other tempting choices. Fresheria is a local chain, with the La Mesa location as the flagship store.