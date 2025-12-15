East County Jews to light Menorah today, stand against deadly shooting at Hanukkah celebration in Australia

By Miriam Raftery

Menorah photo cc by SA via Bing

December 15, 2025 (San Diego) – “Let the world see that when darkness tries to intimidate us, we answer with light,” Rabbi Rafi Andruiser from Chabad of East County said today following a mass shooting in Sydney, Australia at a Hanukkah celebration. Rabbi Andrusier urged local community members to join in a local Menorah lighting at 3:30 today in San Carlos.

At least 12 people were killed and 29 injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd celebrating the first day of Hanukkah today at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The shooter was disarrmed by a Muslim man who risked his life to tackle the shooter from behind.

Authorities have called the mass shooting a terrorist attack on the Jewish community on this first night of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem where a small amount of oil lasted eight days in the temple’s Menorah, an action deemed a miracle.

Rabbi Andruiser condemned the murders, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Chabad emissary who was killed while preparing to light a public Menorah. “Our hearts are with his family, his community,and all those who are wounded or grieving,” Rabbi Andruiser wrote in an email.

He called the attack “chilling” for spreading fear and aiming to prevent Jews from gathering for Hanukkah celebration of light ceremonies. But he noted the Hanukkah was born in a time of darkness, yet the flame lit 2,000 years ago is still burning brightly within the Jewish faith. “Every blow meant to break us must become a reason to grow stronger, for as they tried to suppress us, so we multiplied and flourished,” he wrote...and that is why tonight matters more than ever.”

Today’s Menorah lighting in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood, planned before the tragic shooting, will include donuts, latkes, crafts,and a live circus. RSVPs are requested and can be made at Chanukah Celebration at Chabad of East County - Free family event with live circus show and menorah lighting - JewishEC.com.

Rabbi Andruiser urged area residents to brings friends and family members to the Menorah lighting, which will have professional security onsite, and to “refuse to let fear win.”

He pledged, “We will stand together—stronger, louder, prouder—and we will bring more light into this world.”