EAST COUNTY JUSTICE COALITION HOSTS VIRTUAL FORUM MAY 4 ON REDISTRICTING AND COVID-19 ACCESS

East County News Service

April 28, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – You’re invited to participate in a People’s Virtual Forum 4 Justice on Tuesday, May 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This resident-organized community forum will cover the redistricting process and COVID-19 access for black, indigenous people of color (BIPOC) in East County, including access to quality education for all children during and after the pandemic.

The forum is sponsored by the East County Justice Coalition and Justice Overcoming Boundaries and Borderlands for Equity.

You’re invited to listen, learn and take action to protect your vote and the health of everyone in our community. Make your vote count in 2022 through elections, redistricting, voter participation and civic engagement.

RSVP to participate in the forum at https://tinyURL.com/PeoplesForumEC.

For questions, contact Estela de los Rios at estela@c4sa.org.