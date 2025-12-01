East County Magazine’s “Feasting and Merrymaking” holiday party December 7

December 1, 2025 (La Mesa) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly—so East County Magazine is hosting a “feasting and merrymaking” holiday party this Sunday, December 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a private Mt. Helix home.

The party is open to all subscribers—and subscriptions to our e-newsletter is free! Subscribe. Cost is just $20 and bring a dish to share.