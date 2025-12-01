East County Magazine’s “Feasting and Merrymaking” holiday party December 7

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

December 1, 2025 (La Mesa) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly—so East County Magazine is hosting a “feasting and merrymaking” holiday party this Sunday, December 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a private Mt. Helix home. 

The party is open to all subscribers—and subscriptions to our e-newsletter is free!  Subscribe.  Cost is just $20 and bring a dish to share.

The festivities include:

  • Holiday feasting! Bring a dish to share
  • Live music by Evans Kontopuls
  • Raffle, prizes and surprises
  • Holiday trivia game
  • Mix and mingle with local journalists and make new friends

To attend:

  1.  Subscribe to our free newsletter (2-4 issues per month) and/or our East County Widfire & Emergency Alerts 
  2. Prepay $20 per person online at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate
  3. RSVP to receive address:  editor@eastcountymagazine.org.  Put “party RSVP” in subject line and include your guests and type of dish you’ll bring (appetizer, dessert, side dish, or main dish)

The more, the merrier! 

100% of proceeds benefit East County Media, a 501c3 nonprofit supporting East County Magazine’s local news reporting and our East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts.

Questions?  Call our editor, Miriam Raftery, at (619)698-7617

 

 

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons