East County Magazine’s “Feasting and Merrymaking” holiday party December 7

Printer-friendly version
December 1, 2025 (La Mesa) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly—so East County Magazine is hosting a “feasting and merrymaking” holiday party this Sunday, December 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a private Mt. Helix home.
The party is open to all subscribers—and subscriptions to our e-newsletter is free! Subscribe. Cost is just $20 and bring a dish to share.
The festivities include:
- Holiday feasting! Bring a dish to share
- Live music by Evans Kontopuls
- Raffle, prizes and surprises
- Holiday trivia game
- Mix and mingle with local journalists and make new friends
To attend:
- Subscribe to our free newsletter (2-4 issues per month) and/or our East County Widfire & Emergency Alerts
- Prepay $20 per person online at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate
- RSVP to receive address: editor@eastcountymagazine.org. Put “party RSVP” in subject line and include your guests and type of dish you’ll bring (appetizer, dessert, side dish, or main dish)
The more, the merrier!
100% of proceeds benefit East County Media, a 501c3 nonprofit supporting East County Magazine’s local news reporting and our East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts.
Questions? Call our editor, Miriam Raftery, at (619)698-7617
Recent comments