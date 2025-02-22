EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE NAMED FIFTH BEST MAGAZINE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

East County News Service

February 22, 2025 (San Diego) -- East County Magazine has been selected by FeedSpot as the fifth best local magazine among the Top 15 San Diego Magazines on the web.

The site ranks the best San Diego magazines from thousands on the web ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.

East County Magazine was established in 2008 and now averages 10 million hits and a quarter million visits each month. The site has won 147 major journalism awards. Its mission is to provide in-depth news, views, and events coverage daily for the inland areas in San Diego County, reflecting the broad diversity of people and issues in our region, particularly those under-represented in other media.

“We are honored by this recognition of our award-winning news site’s relevance and importance in our community,” says East County Magazine Editor and Founder Miriam Raftery.

View the full list of best online magazine sites in San Diego at:



https://magazine.feedspot.com/san_diego_magazines/

You can donate to support East County Magazine’s journalism at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/donate

Visit East County Magazine at https://www.EastCountyMagazine.org.

Subscribe to East County Magazine’s free newsletter and wildfire/emergency alerts at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/wild-fire-alerts.