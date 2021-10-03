EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE WINS MORE JOURNALISM AWARDS IN TWO COMPETITIONS

By Miriam Raftery

October 3, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- East County Magazine's reporters, columnists and photographers are winners in two major journalism competitions.

Congratulations to these ECM award winners in San Diego Press Club's Excellence in Journalism contest: Briana Gomez, Helen Horvath, Henri Migala, Paul Levicow, Miriam Raftery, and David Shorey. We'll find out what they won Oct. 25 at a virtual awards presentation.

The Society of Professional Journalists' San Diego Chapter has awarded Jake Rose second place for his photo essay, " Witness to Chaos " and a third place photo award to Henri Migala for his image, " Protester faces off against police ." Both winning entries were for coverage of the La Mesa racial justice protest and riot that followed.

If you are interested in becoming a community reporter, please contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org