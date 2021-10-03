EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE WINS MORE JOURNALISM AWARDS IN TWO COMPETITIONS

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
October 3, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- East County Magazine's reporters, columnists and photographers are winners in two major journalism competitions.
Congratulations to these ECM award winners in San Diego Press Club's Excellence in Journalism contest: Briana Gomez, Helen Horvath, Henri Migala, Paul Levicow, Miriam Raftery, and David Shorey. We'll find out what they won Oct. 25 at a virtual awards presentation.
The Society of Professional Journalists' San Diego Chapter has awarded Jake Rose second place for his photo essay, "Witness to Chaos" and a third place photo award to Henri Migala for his image, "Protester faces off against police." Both winning entries were for coverage of the La Mesa racial justice protest and riot that followed.
If you are interested in becoming a community reporter, please contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.
