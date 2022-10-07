EAST COUNTY PAC AGREES TO QUIT SENDING MAILERS DECRIED BY DEMS AS MISLEADING

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Both sides of misleading La Mesa voter guide urging support for two La Mesa Republicans.

October 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere.

Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist.

“Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County have listened to and heard the concerns of the San Diego Democratic Party regarding these mailings,” said Bill Baber, attorney for the county PAC in question.

“Without admitting any liability, and in order to resolve this dispute, we have agreed that Citizens for a Better East County will not send any more mailers of this type,” he told Times of San Diego about 3:30 p.m. Friday. “We appreciate the good faith efforts of everyone involved to resolve this matter amicably.”

On Wednesday, a 440-word letter signed by Andrew Werbrock , counsel to the San Diego County Democratic Party, was sent to Baber in his role as treasurer of La Mesa-based Citizens for a Better East County.

“If you have counsel, you would be well served to provide a copy of this letter to them, as legal action is imminent,” he wrote.

Besides a public retraction and apology, the letter commanded Baber to “cease and desist from further distributing these or any similarly misleading mailers or other campaign communications.”

Werbrock set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday “to inform us what steps you will take to comply with this demand.”

But before Baber issued his statement, the principal officer of Citizens for a Better East County pushed back Friday.

The officer, Darrin Mroz , told Times of San Diego in an email statement: “We completely disagree with the critics of these mailers as we have every right to communicate that the candidates we are supporting enjoy the support of many Democratic voters.”

Mroz, a Lakeside insurance company owner, added: “Absolutely nothing in the mailer suggests that these candidates have been officially endorsed by the county Democratic Central Committee and we put the appropriate disclaimer on each mailer reflecting our sponsorship of the piece.”

Baber, a La Mesa councilman, earlier Friday distanced himself from the misleading mailers.