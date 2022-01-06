EAST COUNTY PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: VAQUEROS BRAVE BRAVES IN EL CAJON

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

January 6, 2022 (El Cajon) - The lady Vaqueros of El Capitan headed inland to hit the hardwood at El Cajon Valley taking on the Braves. The girls have had an impressive season at 13-5. The Braves are doing well too at 9-4. Both teams began conference play tonight.

After the Vaqueros took a quick 4-2 lead in the first, both teams had a tough time getting buckets to fall for two minutes. But El Cap eventually took the lead, only to have it taken away on two quick twos by Braves senior forward Ruth Taulanga. At the end of the quarter, though, Vaqueros junior Amaya Tone and freshman Keira Heinricy combined for eight points and a 6-0 run to put El Cap up 14-8 after one.

Taulanga tried to keep the Braves in it in a low-scoring second quarter, but at the end, the black and gold got that final push and stayed ahead by two at the half, 20-18. Taulanga tried to keep the Braves in it in a low-scoring second quarter, but at the end, the black and gold got that final push and stayed ahead by two at the half, 20-18.

The second half started with Taulanga hitting the equalizer, but again, the scoring slowed down. Free throws by Tone and Heinricy tied and gave the Vaqueros back the lead, only to have it tied up again by ECV senior guard Aniah Deloatch. Deloatch gave the Braves their second lead of the game, but free throws from Tone and sophomore guard Sammy Willis gave the Vaqueros their small lead back. They led 30-28 after three.

The Vaqueros widened the gap a bit in the fourth with Heinricy hitting the first three of the game. But they couldn’t survive the combo of Taulanga and Deloatch, who hit a jumper and a lunging layup respectively. Heinricy solved that problem with her second from beyond the arc that gave El Cap the lead again. Heinricy did the rest of the scoring herself (minus an interruption from Deloatch) and it led to a 41-38 Vaqueros win. They start conference play off right with a 1-0 record and are 14-5 on the season. The Braves start 0-1 and fall to 9-5 overall.

The Vaqueros go back home on Tuesday to host Monte Vista. The Braves stay home as well and host the Sultans of Santana. Both games tip off at 6:30 p.m.

