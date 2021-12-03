EAST COUNTY PREP SOCCER: DOMINANT COUGARS GET FIRST WIN OF SEASON OVER GROSSMONT

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

December 3, 2021 (La Mesa) - Winter sports are upon us and tonight, ECM Sports traveled to Grossmont High School, where the Cougars of Steele Canyon met the Foothillers on the pitch for a good old-fashioned game of soccer. The Hillers have had a rocky start to the season, starting 0-2. The Cougars are just getting started with their season, playing their first game tonight.

Steele had a goal taken away from them due to an offside call, but they got their revenge on a nice strike with 22 minutes left to give them a 1-0 lead at the half.

The Cougars moved the ball and tallied again in the second half with 19 minutes left. Four minutes later, at 15 minutes left, another nice strike gave them a commanding start to their season with a 3-0 win. The Foothillers, despite a great attack with seven minutes left, fall to 0-3. The Cougars moved the ball and tallied again in the second half with 19 minutes left. Four minutes later, at 15 minutes left, another nice strike gave them a commanding start to their season with a 3-0 win. The Foothillers, despite a great attack with seven minutes left, fall to 0-3.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will start tournament play next Saturday. Date, team, location and time are to be announced. The Cougars will start tournament play next Saturday. Date, team, location and time are to be announced.

Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section!

Follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live sports coverage and stories!