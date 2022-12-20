EAST COUNTY PREP SOCCER: VAQUEROS TAME BULLDOGS ON COLD NIGHT IN LAKESIDE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
Story and photos by Liz Alper
 
December 20, 2022 (Lakeside) - Ramona High boys soccer traveled down the hill to face off against the Vaqueros of El Capitan in a pre-Christmas matchup.  Both teams are shaky to start the season; the Vaqueros are 6-6-1, while the Bulldogs are winless at 0-2-4.

After some good chances in the first half, El Cap struck first in the 36th minute of the second half and that was all they needed to win 1-0 and move to 7-6-1.  The Bulldogs remain winless at 0-3-4.

 
UP NEXT
 
The Bulldog footballers are back in action one last time before Christmas on Friday against Mount Miguel at 6:30 p.m.  The Vaqueros are off for winter break and will be back on January 6th at Imperial High at 6 p.m.
 
Like our sports coverage?  Donate to help support ECM’s sports section! 
 
Follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live sports coverage and stories!
 
Does your child play a sport at a level other than varsity?  Comment on this story or tweet @ECMagSports to request coverage!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon