EAST COUNTY PREP SOCCER: VAQUEROS TAME BULLDOGS ON COLD NIGHT IN LAKESIDE

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

December 20, 2022 (Lakeside) - Ramona High boys soccer traveled down the hill to face off against the Vaqueros of El Capitan in a pre-Christmas matchup. Both teams are shaky to start the season; the Vaqueros are 6-6-1, while the Bulldogs are winless at 0-2-4.

After some good chances in the first half, El Cap struck first in the 36th minute of the second half and that was all they needed to win 1-0 and move to 7-6-1. The Bulldogs remain winless at 0-3-4.

UP NEXT UP NEXT

The Bulldog footballers are back in action one last time before Christmas on Friday against Mount Miguel at 6:30 p.m. The Vaqueros are off for winter break and will be back on January 6th at Imperial High at 6 p.m.

Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section!

Follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live sports coverage and stories!