EAST COUNTY REALTORS COLLECTING DONATIONS FOR `RED SHOE DAY’ BENEFITING RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

East County News Service

May 14, 2020 (El Cajon) – The Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors (PSAR), a real estate trade group for San Diego-area realtors with an office in El Cajon, has formed “Team PSAR” to collect donations online until June 4 as part of the annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House, a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego hospitals.

The donations will assist with operating expenses for Ronald McDonald House, 47-bed lodge and day-use center in Serra Mesa, which receives just 18 percent of its funding from McDonald’s Corp. Donations make up the rest of its operating expenses.

Annually, more than 12,500 family members visit the Ronald McDonald House to receive meals, lodging and other supportive services head so parents can stay near their hospitalized child. The respite enables families suffering medical crises to focus their energy on helping their sick or injured child heal.

Typically, Red Shoe Day features volunteers carrying iconic red shoes stationed at major intersections to collect cash donations during the morning commute. However, COVID-19 has moved the fundraiser online this year.

For more information, call PSAR at (619) 421-7811 or visit www.psar.org. With more than 3,100 members, PSAR is one of San Diego’s largest and oldest real estate trade associations for San Diego-area realtors. Founded in 1928, PSAR offers California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), MLS training, educational training, advocacy and other services and resources to its realtor and affiliate members. During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, PSAR is keeping open its three service centers in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Clairemont. Staff is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive phone calls, answer emails and make appointments for selected in-person meetings for services relating to lockboxes, retail items and membership.