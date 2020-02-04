EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

February 6, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

Poll: Sara Jacobs has wide lead in race to replace retiring Rep. Susan Davis in 53rd District (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The poll also shows Jacobs’ presumed top competitor, Georgette Gómez, placing a distant third with just 5 percent of the vote

CDC Hospitalizes 4 Coronavirus Evacuees With Symptoms In San Diego (KPBS)

Two adults were taken to UC San Diego Health, and one adult and a child went to Rady Children's Hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

San Diego County’s Freezing Temps Break Records (NBC 7)

Four of the National Weather Service's San Diego County stations reported record-breaking temperatures amid an overnight freeze warning

Grossmont, Cuyamaca community colleges receive accreditation (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Certification allows students to transfer credits to other colleges and helps with eligibility for financial aid

Santee making sound progress on bringing music back to school (San Diego Union-Tribune)

School district making music education a priority moving forward

La Mesa Police Visited Store Owner Charged With Battery 22 Times Since 2015 (NBC 7)

NBC 7 Investigates obtained police calls for Peter’s Men’s Apparel, the store where Peter Carzis allegedly assaulted reporters.

Federal Money May Soon Help With San Diego's Cross Border Pollution Woes (KPBS)

San Diego may soon be in line for a huge infusion of federal money to help deal with a decades long cross border pollution problem.

STATE

Five things Californians need to know about Michael Bloomberg (Sacramento Bee)

Michael Bloomberg is going all-in on California in his unorthodox bid to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination. The former New York City mayor has skipped all four early voting states, won’t accept outside donations and is spending tens of millions of dollars on television ads. Because California offers candidates more delegates than any other state in the country, Bloomberg sees an opportunity to make up ground. Here are five things you need to know about him as he campaigns across the Golden State:

What happens if California takes over PG&E? (CalMatters)

Calling the bankruptcy of California’s largest investor-owned utility a “godsend,” Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened a public takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric unless it can transform into a provider of affordable, reliable, clean and — above all — safe energy. That means no more ferocious wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment. That means no more fire-season blackouts that drag on for days or weeks, disrupting the state’s $3 trillion economy.

Mixed results for California’s experiment with community colleges offering bachelor’s degrees (Ed Source)

Not all of the academic programs in the pilot meet employers' needs

California’s most controversial homebuilding bill just died. What will Newsom do now? (Cal Matters)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has a goal of 3.5 million new homes by 2025. His path to reaching it narrows, now that a zoning "reform" measure has failed.





